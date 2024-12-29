SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.42 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 16.84 ($0.21). SIG shares last traded at GBX 16.84 ($0.21), with a volume of 304,862 shares traded.

SIG Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £195.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.81.

Get SIG alerts:

SIG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SIG is a leading pan-European provider of specialist insulation and sustainable building products and solutions, differentiated through specialist knowledge, product mix and end markets.

We connect over 75,000 customers with thousands of leading and specialist products and brands from our suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.