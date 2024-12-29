Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Simulated Environment Concepts Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SMEV traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,058. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
About Simulated Environment Concepts
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Simulated Environment Concepts
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.