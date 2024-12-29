Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simulated Environment Concepts Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMEV traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,058. Simulated Environment Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Simulated Environment Concepts alerts:

About Simulated Environment Concepts

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule.

Receive News & Ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.