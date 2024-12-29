Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Up 53.7% – What’s Next?

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 53.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.63. 754,588 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 748% from the average session volume of 88,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

