Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CAO Sells $246,060.36 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $246,060.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,303,489.20. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Emily Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $351,007.28.

SNOW stock opened at $158.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.03. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average of $131.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $12,145,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 9.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 536,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Snowflake by 28.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Argus began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

