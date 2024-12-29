Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CAO Sells $246,060.36 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $246,060.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,303,489.20. This trade represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Emily Ho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $351,007.28.
Snowflake Stock Down 3.0 %
SNOW stock opened at $158.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.03. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average of $131.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Argus began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.03.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
