SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT) Short Interest Update

SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,600 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the November 30th total of 302,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarMax Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SolarMax Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SolarMax Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SolarMax Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SolarMax Technology alerts:

SolarMax Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SolarMax Technology stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,988. SolarMax Technology has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $15.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.

SolarMax Technology Company Profile

SolarMax Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated solar energy company in the United States and China. The company engages in the sale and installation of photovoltaic and battery backup systems; sale of LED systems; and identifying and procuring solar farm projects for resale to third parties, as well as provision of engineering, procuring, and construction services for solar farm projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarMax Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarMax Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.