Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Up 401.8% in December

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 401.8% from the November 30th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- What is a SEC Filing?
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.