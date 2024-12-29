Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Up 401.8% in December

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 401.8% from the November 30th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

About Sotherly Hotels

NASDAQ:SOHO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 158,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.58. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.