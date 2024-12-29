Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sprout Social

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

In related news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,443.75. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $42,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,017.78. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,279. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Sprout Social by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $4,345,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 20.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000.

Sprout Social Trading Down 1.7 %

SPT opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. Sprout Social has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.