Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.46.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Sprout Social by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $4,345,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 20.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000.
SPT opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. Sprout Social has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.03.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
