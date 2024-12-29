SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH) Short Interest Up 1,380.3% in December

SRIVARU Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500,000 shares, a growth of 1,380.3% from the November 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SRIVARU Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SVMH stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 25,105,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,296,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. SRIVARU has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.46.

SRIVARU Company Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

