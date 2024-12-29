SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Short Interest Update

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,100 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the November 30th total of 140,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SRM Entertainment Stock Performance

SRM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 266,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. SRM Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About SRM Entertainment

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

