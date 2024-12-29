SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Short Interest Update

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,100 shares, a growth of 115.7% from the November 30th total of 140,500 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SRM Entertainment Stock Performance
SRM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 266,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. SRM Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About SRM Entertainment
