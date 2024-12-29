StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) and SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Financial Survey

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) and StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SIFCO Industries and StandardAero, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SIFCO Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 StandardAero 0 3 6 1 2.80

StandardAero has a consensus target price of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.43%. Given StandardAero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StandardAero is more favorable than SIFCO Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

24.2% of SIFCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of SIFCO Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SIFCO Industries and StandardAero”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIFCO Industries $79.63 million 0.28 -$8.69 million ($0.90) -4.06 StandardAero $4.99 billion 1.72 N/A N/A N/A

StandardAero has higher revenue and earnings than SIFCO Industries.

Profitability

This table compares SIFCO Industries and StandardAero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIFCO Industries -7.92% -25.72% -7.88% StandardAero N/A N/A N/A

Summary

StandardAero beats SIFCO Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products. In addition, the company provides heat-treatment, surface-treatment, non-destructive testing, and select machining and sub-assembly of forged components. SIFCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc. provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets. The Component Repair Services segment offers engine component and accessory repairs to the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, land and marine, and oil and gas end markets. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

