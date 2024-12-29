Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) vs. NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Critical Contrast

Earnings & Valuation
This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NSTS Bancorp
|$6.26 million
|9.91
|-$3.96 million
|($0.90)
|-13.10
|Sterling Bancorp
|$59.26 million
|4.19
|$7.41 million
|$0.13
|36.54
Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NSTS Bancorp
|-48.24%
|-5.83%
|-1.71%
|Sterling Bancorp
|4.45%
|1.83%
|0.25%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Risk and Volatility
NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Sterling Bancorp beats NSTS Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About NSTS Bancorp
NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.
About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.
