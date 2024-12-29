STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TUGN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.42. 4,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,263. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

