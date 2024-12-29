StockNews.com Downgrades Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) to Buy

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

QUAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $7.70 to $10.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

QUAD stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $9.13.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.90 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quad/Graphics will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 1,103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

