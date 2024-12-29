StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $9.45 on Friday. Veradigm has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Veradigm stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

