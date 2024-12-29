Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (SUNS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, August 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance
SUNS stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sunrise Realty Trust news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 47,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $640,175.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,655,692.47. The trade was a 3.76 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 87,429 shares of company stock worth $1,171,696. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Sunrise Realty Trust
Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.
