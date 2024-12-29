Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

SPB stock traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$6.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,897. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$5.15 and a 1 year high of C$10.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Superior Plus news, Director Shawn Bradley Vammen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,750.00. Also, Director Patrick Edward Gottschalk purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$632,150.40. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Superior Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.05.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

