Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Short Interest Update

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the November 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Talphera Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Talphera stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 163,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.25. Talphera has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group raised Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of Talphera

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLPH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talphera during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Talphera in the third quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Talphera during the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About Talphera

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

