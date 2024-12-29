The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (OTCMKTS:FSDK)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Price Performance
Shares of First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $64.20.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.