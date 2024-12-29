The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (OTCMKTS:FSDK)

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Price Performance

Shares of First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $64.20.

Get First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky alerts:

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.