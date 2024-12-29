The First of Long Island Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
First of Long Island has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. First of Long Island has a dividend payout ratio of 64.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
First of Long Island Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $267.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.71.
First of Long Island Company Profile
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
