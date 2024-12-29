Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Short Interest Update

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BOTT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 2,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $29.78.
Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.
About Themes Robotics & Automation ETF
The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Themes Robotics & Automation ETF
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.