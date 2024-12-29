Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Short Interest Update

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. 2,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $29.78.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Themes Robotics & Automation ETF

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

