Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $65.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

