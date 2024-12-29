TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Plans Dividend of $0.83

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 25th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.8308 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

TotalEnergies has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. TotalEnergies has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TotalEnergies to earn $8.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of TTE opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.70. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $74.97.

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

