Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Sells $48,200.00 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,068 shares in the company, valued at $366,975.52. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Scott Schatz sold 150 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,530.00.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Townsquare Media Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Townsquare Media

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -29.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TSQ. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

