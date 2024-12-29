TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the November 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TPGXL traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.51. 14,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,431. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4344 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

