Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the November 30th total of 282,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 950,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGL traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Treasure Global has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $12.59.

Treasure Global Company Profile

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

