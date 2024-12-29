Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Trading 35.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shares were up 35.3% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 178,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 599% from the average daily volume of 25,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Triumph Gold Stock Up 35.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

