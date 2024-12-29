Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Buys £20,000 in Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,166.73).

Tullow Oil Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 19.36 ($0.24) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. Tullow Oil plc has a 1-year low of GBX 18.07 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.32 ($0.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £282.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

