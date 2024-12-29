Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Buys £20,000 in Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,166.73).
Tullow Oil Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 19.36 ($0.24) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. Tullow Oil plc has a 1-year low of GBX 18.07 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.32 ($0.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £282.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.
About Tullow Oil
