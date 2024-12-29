Tuttle Capital Self Defense Index ETF (BATS:GUNZ) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Tuttle Capital Self Defense Index ETF (BATS:GUNZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of GUNZ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.84. 402 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05.

