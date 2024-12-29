Tuttle Capital Self Defense Index ETF Declares Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:GUNZ)

Tuttle Capital Self Defense Index ETF (BATS:GUNZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Tuttle Capital Self Defense Index ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GUNZ traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tuttle Capital Self Defense Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuttle Capital Self Defense Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.