Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Update

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,000 shares, a growth of 2,387.3% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,616,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ultrack Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MJLB remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,806,426. Ultrack Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About Ultrack Systems
