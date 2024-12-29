Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Update

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,000 shares, a growth of 2,387.3% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,616,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ultrack Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MJLB remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,806,426. Ultrack Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

