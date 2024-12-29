UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $53,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,945.18. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $977,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,599,348.30. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $1,051,210. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,931,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 863,089 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,520,000 after buying an additional 59,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.16, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 661.54%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

