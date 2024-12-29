United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ UBFO traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.61.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 13.96%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $47,088.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,816.68. This represents a 20.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the period. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

