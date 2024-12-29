Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, Wolfe Research raised Universal Music Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.
