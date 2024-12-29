Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised Universal Music Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Universal Music Group Trading Down 0.2 %

About Universal Music Group

Shares of OTCMKTS UMGNF opened at $25.90 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $32.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

