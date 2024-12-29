USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 56,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in USCB Financial by 129.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in USCB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in USCB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USCB Financial stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.71. 29,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,405. USCB Financial has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

USCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of USCB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded USCB Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

