Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,800 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,628,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 261,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 365,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 100,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 168.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,175. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $54.96 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

