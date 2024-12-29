VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VAT Group Trading Down 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $59.72.
About VAT Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VAT Group
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Top 3 ETFs to Hedge Against Inflation in 2025
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- These 3 Chip Stock Kings Are Still Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.