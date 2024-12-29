VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VAT Group Trading Down 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

