VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.07. 2,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

