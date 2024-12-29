VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.07. 2,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
