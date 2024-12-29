Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.89 and last traded at C$3.89. 26,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 13,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.43.

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

