Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the November 30th total of 386,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VRPX Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 1.17% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

VRPX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

