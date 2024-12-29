Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 399.69 ($5.03) and traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.16). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.16), with a volume of 118,080 shares traded.

Water Intelligence Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 399.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 402.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,952.38, a PEG ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.