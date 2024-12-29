West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

West Coast Community Bancorp Price Performance

West Coast Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $41.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099. The stock has a market cap of $440.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. West Coast Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Get West Coast Community Bancorp alerts:

West Coast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from West Coast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. West Coast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

About West Coast Community Bancorp

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Coast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Coast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.