WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the November 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WH Group Price Performance

Shares of WH Group stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79. WH Group has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

