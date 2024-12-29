What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for PBYI FY2025 Earnings?

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $151.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.08. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 8.7% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,062,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 246,264 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,753,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,486,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 142,916 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 366,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 605,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

