Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Update

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 187.4% from the November 30th total of 19,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Xunlei by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xunlei by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 300,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Xunlei from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $2.06 on Friday. Xunlei has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

