88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Update

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,634,500 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 6,580,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

88 Energy Stock Down 9.1 %

EEENF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. 18,993,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,678,459. 88 Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in the United States and Namibia. The company was formerly known as Tangiers Petroleum Limited and changed its name to 88 Energy Limited in February 2015. 88 Energy Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

