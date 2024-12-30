Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Up 19.4% in December

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Adyen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $14.87 on Monday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91.
About Adyen
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adyen
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Power Up: Gaming Industry Expansion Fuels Stock Opportunities
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- These 3 Quirky ETFs May Be Strong Plays in 2025
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Buffett Takes the Bait; Berkshire Buys More Oxy in December
Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.