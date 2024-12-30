Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 653,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Aftermath Silver Trading Down 5.3 %
Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
