Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the November 30th total of 653,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Aftermath Silver Trading Down 5.3 %

Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

