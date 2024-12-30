Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Citigroup cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,589.68. This represents a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.13%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

