AmpliTech Group Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) recently announced that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set by The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”). The company had previously received notice from Nasdaq on September 27, 2024, stating that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

On December 27, 2024, AmpliTech Group received official notification from Nasdaq that it has successfully met the minimum bid price requirement. This was achieved as the company’s stock price consistently maintained a closing bid price above $1.00 per share for more than ten consecutive trading days, aligning with Nasdaq’s compliance standards.

This positive development ensures that AmpliTech Group remains in good standing with Nasdaq and continues to meet the listing requirements. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Fawad Maqbool, signed off on the report, confirming the successful compliance with Nasdaq’s regulations.

Investors and stakeholders of AmpliTech Group can now be assured that the company is back in compliance with Nasdaq regulations, reflecting positively on its market position.

As per the filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), AmpliTech Group is now in adherence to the Nasdaq Listing Rules and is expected to proceed with its operations in line with regulatory standards.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

