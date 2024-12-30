Analysts Set The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Price Target at $35.40

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter worth $46,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 180,900.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 23.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

